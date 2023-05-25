Disney Channel Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Pretty Freekin Scary”

Disney Channel has released the official trailer and key art for their brand new series, Pretty Freekin Scary, which premieres on Thursday, June 15th.

What’s Happening:

Frankie Ripp’s world is turned upside down in Pretty Freekin Scary . Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had the perfect life – a great family, annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary…in the most challenging setting of all…Middle School. Pretty freekin scary, huh?

Pretty Freekin Scary is a co-production of CakeStart Entertainment and Cloudco Entertainment. Jessica Kaminsky serves as executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Kory Lunsford, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Sean Gorman, Ian Lambur, Ryan Wiesbrock, Jason Netter and Ed Galton. Created for television by Jason P. Hauser.

