“Big City Greens” Star Vasquez Leads His Own “Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel

The newest Theme Song Takeover has debuted on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube account, showcasing Vasquez’s take on the Big City Greens theme.

The day many fans of Vasquez, the Big City Greens character many fans have come to love, voiced by the legendary Danny Trejo, has arrived.

Theme Song Takeover is the short-form interstitial series that puts a new spin on the theme songs of current Disney Channel favorites. Aside from Big City Greens and the characters in that show, other entries include the theme songs and characters from Amphibia, The Ghost And Molly McGee, and DuckTales to name a few, with some entries based on Kiff, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and Hailey's On It! Expected in the future.

Fans will recall that Vasquez is the bodyguard of Cricket’s best friend, Remy. Despite the occupation of protecting Remy, he is a welcome part of the family and loves and treats Remy as his own. That said, we’ve learned Vasquez has quite the past, and his allegiance in The Order of The Fang has been brought up on several occasions thus far in the series.

The Viper Fang even shows up in the new Theme Song Takeover, even if just as a reminder to this plot that is expanding slowly but surely.

Big City Greens wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and Disney+

and , each of which also feature characters. You can catch up with Big City Greens now on Disney+.