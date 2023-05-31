Live-Action Miles Morales, Spider-Woman Films in the Works at Sony

With Mile Morales set to swing back into the Spider-Verse this week, producer and Sony executive Amy Pascal says a live-action version of the character will also be coming to the big screen soon, along with the previously reported Spider-Woman film, according to Variety.

Pascal and the team of producers at Sony are looking ahead to next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse , the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy.

, the third film in the trilogy. However, they also seem to have a lot of other plans for Spider-Man and his amazing friends as Pascal said both Miles Morales and Spider-Woman will see their own live-action projects soon: “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.”

Producer Avi Arad even said fans will see a Spider-Woman film “sooner than you expect.”

It has been nearly three years since Olivia Wilde was attached to direct

As for the MCU’s Spider-Man, Pascal also assured fans a fourth film is on the way: “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

There has been no word yet on whether or not Marvel Studios would be involved in a potential live-action Miles Morales film or the Spider-Woman film

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: