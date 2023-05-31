Live-Action Miles Morales, Spider-Woman Films in the Works at Sony

With Mile Morales set to swing back into the Spider-Verse this week, producer and Sony executive Amy Pascal says a live-action version of the character will also be coming to the big screen soon, along with the previously reported Spider-Woman film, according to Variety.
- Pascal and the team of producers at Sony are looking ahead to next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy.
- However, they also seem to have a lot of other plans for Spider-Man and his amazing friends as Pascal said both Miles Morales and Spider-Woman will see their own live-action projects soon:
- “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.”
- Producer Avi Arad even said fans will see a Spider-Woman film “sooner than you expect.”
- It has been nearly three years since Olivia Wilde was attached to direct a reported Spider-Woman film for Sony.
- As for the MCU’s Spider-Man, Pascal also assured fans a fourth film is on the way:
- “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”
- There has been no word yet on whether or not Marvel Studios would be involved in a potential live-action Miles Morales film or the Spider-Woman film
About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
- The cast includes:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac
- The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.
- The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2nd, 2023.