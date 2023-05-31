Photos: Construction Walls Surround Disneyland’s Splash Mountain as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Transformation Begins

Splash Mountain sent riders down their final drops into the Briar Patch last night at Disneyland, and as a new day dawns, construction walls are already up all around the attraction as the transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gets underway.

Surprisingly, the Chickapin Hill waterfall was still running this morning, however no logs were cycling.

The construction walls start at the end of the bridge into Critter Country. This small set of walls feature a reference to the Southern Dome Salt Company, one of the fictitious companies that will play a part in the new storyline of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The further you get into Critter Country, the more construction walls you’ll find. These feature the Tiana’s Foods logo in addition to the Southern Dome Salt Company logo.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

There are green, blue, and red stickers indicating what is to become of the props and signage in the queue.

The southwest entrance to the Pooh Corner gift shop in Critter Country has also been blocked off, though the store remains open otherwise.

If you’re already missing Splash Mountain, then check out our two video ride-throughs of the attraction from its final day of operation:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.