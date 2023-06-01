Chief Judge Mark E. Walker Disqualifies Himself from Disney’s Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis

Chief Judge Mark E. Walker has disqualified himself from Disney’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, after DeSantis and the state of Florida filed a motion to have the judge dismissed, however not for the reasons that DeSantis and his team listed.
What’s Happening:
- Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District recently filed a motion to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker from Disney’s case against him and the state of Florida.
- The motion specifically sites two specific previous cases in which Walker used Disney as an example of state retaliation, implying that the judge has “prejudged the retaliation question here.”
- In an order response, Walker noted that the defendants’ motion is without merit and that his previous hypothetical questions cannot raise a substantial doubt about his impartiality.
- However, the judge has disqualified himself from the case upon learning that a relative within the third degree of relationship owns thirty shares of stock in The Walt Disney Company.
- The case has now been reassigned to Judge Allen C. Windsor for “all further proceedings.”
- This comes as a blow to Disney who filed an opposition to the motion, looking to keep Walker as the judge.
- You can read Walker’s full order on disqualification here.