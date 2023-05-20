Desantis Looks to Have Judge Dismissed from Disney Lawsuit

As the legal battle between Disney and the state of Florida continues, Ron Desantis is now looking to have the judge dismissed from Disney’s case against him in federal court.

Desantis filed a motion to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker from Disney’s case against him and the state of Florida.

The motion specifically sites two specific previous cases in which Walker used Disney as an example of state retaliation, implying that the judge has “prejudged the retaliation question here.”

You can read the introduction to the filed motion below and see the entire document here: Defendants move to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker (the Court) under 28 U.S.C. § 455(a) because the Court’s impartiality in this matter might reasonably be questioned. This case involves claims that Defendants retaliated against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. based on Disney’s viewpoints. Yet two previous times, in two unrelated cases, the Court sua sponte offered “Disney” as an example of state retaliation. Those remarks—each derived from extrajudicial sources—were on the record, in open court, and could reasonably imply that the Court has prejudged the retaliation question here. Because that question is now before this Court, and because that question involves highly publicized matters of great interest to Florida’s citizens, the Court should disqualify itself to prevent even the appearance of impropriety.



