Video: CITIZEN Dedicates New Clock At Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, MO

A new clock has been dedicated in Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri by CITIZEN, that might seem quite familiar to those who have made a trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, D23 hosted a special event in Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, where the most ultimate Disney fans got to partake in a big celebration.

At the event, a new clock was dedicated in Walt’s hometown from CITIZEN, replicating the one found on Main Street USA at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

This was part of D23’s way of continuing the celebration as Disney celebrates a century of storytelling, offering fans a return to Walt Disney’s hometown, Marceline, Missouri. Walt’s childhood memories in this small town provided a fount of inspiration during his career. “I’m glad I’m a small-town boy, and I’m glad Marceline was my town,” he once said.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invited D23 Gold Members back to Walt’s boyhood hometown for a one-of-a-kind experience that includes exploring the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, visiting Walt Disney Elementary School, strolling down Marceline’s own “Main Street, U.S.A.,” and even a special dinner reception outside Walt’s former farmhouse.

In addition to this fan-favorite event, CITIZEN is dedicating a clock to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, seen in the video above, to continue to celebrate Disney100 by following in the footsteps of the man who started it all.

Earlier this month, CITIZEN gifted a Mickey Mouse clock to each classroom throughout the Marceline school district as well as Marceline City Hall, the Walt Disney Post Office, Marceline Fire House, Marceline Police Department, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Marceline and of course, the Walt Disney Hometown Museum.

As an alliance partner with The Walt Disney Company, CITIZEN is helping in bringing all the joy of Disney parks to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum as they celebrate Disney’s 100-year history in Marceline throughout 2023,