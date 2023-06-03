First “Chibi Tiny Tales” Featuring “Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur” Debuts

Disney Channel has introduced the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short that also happens to be the first of the series based on Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

What’s Happening:

The first ever Chibi Tiny Tales featuring Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has made its debut earlier today on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube page.

featuring has made its debut earlier today on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube page. In the new short, Devil Dinosaur spots an ice cream truck, and our favorite ravenous reptile gives chase. Can Moon Girl stop him before he takes a bite?

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starring with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starring with one of the Disney Channel shows: . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded featuring , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger. Just yesterday, Disney Television Animation announced Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Molecule Man is one of the main villains in season two, making his debut in the premiere episode. He is a powerful being with the ability to manipulate nonliving organic matter. Often feeling like there was no place for him, he escaped to a whole new planet and used his powers to create an incredible world of natural wonder, soon making it a popular destination for aliens and beings across the multiverse!