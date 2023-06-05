Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members and Imagineers Test Ride Frozen Ever After at World of Frozen

Hong Kong Disneyland has shared a sneak peek at Frozen Ever After, their new attraction opening in November as part of the World of Frozen.

Hong Kong Disneyland shared several images of Frozen Ever After ahead of it upcoming opening in November.

Before reaching the royal deck for a marvelous boat ride towards Elsa’s palace, guests will first pass the office of Kristoff, who’s now excelling in his position as the Official Ice Master & Deliverer of Arendelle, followed by the building where hay is stored for his trusty reindeer, Sven.

Check out a first look at the attraction above as well as several images of the attraction’s queue below:

There is also a new video showing Cast Members and Imagineers test riding the new attraction:

More on World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland:

For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day at the kingdom of Arendelle, when World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.

The new area will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.

The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

You’ll also be able to meet with your favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.

Disney recently shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

This is one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in November 2023.