Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Star Vincent D’Onofrio Assures Fans “We Will Definitely Be” at San Diego Comic-Con

We don’t have a schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 just yet, but it looks like there will be at least some Marvel Cinematic Universe presence there. Vincent D’Onofrio, star of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, has assured fans the stars of the show will be at the convention.

The news comes from D’Onofrio’s twitter, where he recently shared a picture from his appearance at the Philly Fan Expo with his co-star Charlie Cox and thanked the fans.

That drew a retweet from an account called #WeSavedDaredevil

D’Onofrio replied to that by saying “We will definitely be there.”

We will definitely be there. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 5, 2023

Of course, Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presence is far from confirmed at this time, but D’Onofrio certainly seems to be planning to be in attendance.

D’Onofrio portrayed Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin in the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil , before making the jump into the MCU, reprising the role for Disney+ Hawkeye .

, before making the jump into the MCU, reprising the role for . He is confirmed to reprise the role once again for both Daredevil: Born Again and Echo.

About Daredevil: Born Again:

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.

Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher.

Other announced main cast members include: Margarita Levieva Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Arty Froushan Nikki M. James

Last month, production halted on the new series as a result of the WGA Writer’s strike, which was filming in New York.

Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.