A Cast Member Celebrates 25 Years With Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating 25 years of memories for families all over the world and some of the cast and crew have been a part of the magic since the beginning. Disney Parks Blog shared an incredible cast and crew member's story.

There have been many crew members that have been a part of Disney Cruise Line since the beginning.

MaryEllen Windsor, Disney Cruise Line’s director of recruitment, is celebrating the Silver Anniversary at Sea alongside the fleet.

She's a hospitality major and was interviewed by the company after college and spent many years working different roles at the Walt Disney World

“I was learning at the same time as the company was learning a lot about the cruise industry,” MaryEllen explained. “I was able to apply my recruitment experience while learning industry experience and knowledge from our operators and officers.” And as Disney Cruise Line grew, so did MaryEllen’s team. Following announcements for the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, the job got even more exciting, with the possibility of hiring thousands of crew members for the new ships.

“My team is so passionate about what they do and watching them grow has been the best part of my job,” MaryEllen said. “They love making an impact on the candidate experience and identifying the best crew in the industry to work on board Disney Cruise Line.”

“It’s gone by so fast. It feels like just yesterday that I was starting with Disney Cruise Line,” MaryEllen said. “But now, it also feels like we’re starting again. We have five ships sailing all around the world and three on the way!”

Thanks to Disney Cruise Line, MaryEllen has now visited over 50 countries.

“As the crew start arriving and bringing the ships to life, it’s an experience that you can’t even put words to,” MaryEllen said. “The crew make Disney Cruise Line what it is today and to be a small part of bringing them on board is such a unique experience.”

As a guest, her family including her daughter is used to sailing the high seas and bonding with the crew.

“She has literally grown up with Disney Cruise Line,” MaryEllen said. “She has seen the world through the eyes of our crew members.”

“Our crew are now referring their children to work on board our ships, continuing that legacy,” MaryEllen said. “It feels so good when a crew member reaches out and says my son or daughter is now of age to work on the ship and we get the opportunity to interview and potentially hire them.” With more than 70 different nationalities in the fleet, crew members are often the best Disney Cruise Line advocates.

“If there’s an opportunity that you want or something you want to try, it’s somewhere here in The Walt Disney Company,” MaryEllen said. “I love when our crew are promoted, or they apply and transfer into their dream job. When we grow as a company, our crew have the opportunity to grow with us.”

“Our crew gives me the energy to want to continue to do what I do every year, but to do it better every year too,” MaryEllen said. “It’s been such a great experience to be part of Disney Cruise Line for 25 years, but I’m looking forward to the next 25 years and where they will take us!”