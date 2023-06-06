Fourth Captain America Film Retitled “Captain America: Brave New World”

The fourth Captain America film has gained a new title. The new Marvel film will now be called Captain America: Brave New World.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel has officially announced that the fourth Captain America film will be titled Captain America: Brave New World.
  • Previously, the title was the slightly different Captain America: New World Order.
  • The film will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.
  • Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other cast members will include Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.
  • Danny Ramirez will be returning as Joaquin Torres and Shira Haas will play the Israeli superhero Sabra/Ruth Bat-Seraph.
  • Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will be stepping into the role of “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was previously played by the late William Hurt in past MCU installments.
  • Currently, the movie is being filmed in Atlanta.
  • Along with the title update, Marvel also shared a behind the scenes look at Mackie alongside Ford.

