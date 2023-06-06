Fourth Captain America Film Retitled “Captain America: Brave New World”

The fourth Captain America film has gained a new title. The new Marvel film will now be called Captain America: Brave New World.

Marvel has officially announced that the fourth Captain America film will be titled Captain America: Brave New World .

. Previously, the title was the slightly different Captain America: New World Order.

The film will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other cast members will include Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Danny Ramirez will be returning as Joaquin Torres and Shira Haas will play the Israeli superhero Sabra/Ruth Bat-Seraph.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will be stepping into the role of “Thunderbolt” Ross

Currently, the movie is being filmed in Atlanta.

Along with the title update, Marvel also shared a behind the scenes look at Mackie alongside Ford.

