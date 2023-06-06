Dollywood Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Park’s Robert F/ Thomas Chapel

Dollywood is celebrating the anniversary of one of the park’s more unique features – a fully operational chapel that has been housed at the park for 50 years.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is marking the 50th anniversary of one of the special places that makes the park so unique – the Robert F. Thomas Chapel in the park’s Craftsman Valley section.

The chapel still functions as it was intended, as a chapel, and is one of the true highlights of the park that makes Dollywood stand out from other park fare that can be found at regional and destination theme parks worldwide.

In 1973, the Robert F. Thomas Chapel was constructed. Named for a well-known doctor in the Sevier County area, the Robert F. Thomas Chapel represented the strength and devotion of this Appalachian community to its Christian values. After Dolly Parton joined and helped build Dollywood to what it is today, the chapel's significance to the park grew even stronger. It was Dr. Robert F. Thomas who one day delivered the fourth of twelve children to Lee and Avie Lee Parton — Dolly Rebecca Parton.

Still open at the park today, guests are able to step inside this one-room country church where the simple wooden pews and hardwood floors echo Smoky Mountain Christmas festivities