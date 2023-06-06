First Look Inside Evil Stuff Gift Shop in Universal Orlando’s Minion Land

Universal Orlando has shared a first look inside the new Evil Stuff store, the exit gift shop for Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, the new attraction opening this summer as part of the new Minion Land.

What’s Happening:

The fully stocked Evil Stuff features some of your favorite Minion and Villain Con themed merchandise, alongside statues of Minions dressed as some of the villains featured in the attraction.

Reports on social media show that the store is now open to guests at Universal Studios Florida, although this could change at any time.

As mentioned, Evil Stuff is the exit gift shop for the forthcoming attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, where guests can put their villainous skills to the test.

This all-new attraction where guests compete against each other in a fully interactive gaming experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime. Afterward, guests exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where they can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

More details about Villain-Con Minion Blast will be revealed soon.

More on Minion Land:

Minion Land on Illumination Ave. is an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.

Guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, savor tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, and meet fan-favorite characters along the way.

Learn more about what awaits our latest construction update