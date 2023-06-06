Add Some Disney Fun to Your Collection with Stitch and Hercules Funko Soda Figures

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Disney fans are in for a treat as the latest Soda figures to pop up at Entertainment Earth feature the troublemaker Stitch and the one and only Hercules!

It’s a good day to be a Funko fan and Entertainment Earth shopper! That’s because two new Funko Soda designs have opened for pre-order that every Disney animation fan will want in their collection.

Stitch from Lilo & Stitch has made his way back to Funko and this time he’s having fun as a Soda figure! The adorable alien looks like he’s trying to keep something a secret, probably because it means trouble for the rest of us!

Lilo & Stitch Stitch Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

As for Hercules, the all powerful god is cheesin’ for the camera while showing off his muscular arms. And the hair! How does this guy look so good all of the time?!

Hercules Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

In addition to the standard Funko Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

For the Chase, Stitch is exploring the world of hula with a grass skirt around his hips and frond leaves on his wrists and a crown on his head. Cue up the music!

Hercules has stepped back in time, and we mean waaaay back. In fact, he’s a baby! Even at such a young age, Herc was all brawn and he can be spotted sitting on a literal pedestal while holding Zeus' lightning bolt.

Both of the new Funko Soda characters are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Guests may purchase up to 2 of each Funko Soda design.

