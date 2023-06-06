2023 Educational Seminars Announced for Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has announced the line-up of interactive food and beverage seminars taking place during this year’s event, Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th.

What’s Happening:

During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.

Updates for this year’s seminars include Craft Cocktails offered both Friday and Saturday and Wine Blending adding a bottling component in which guests will leave with their own bottled custom Meritage blend to take home.

The 2023 seminar line-up Craft Cocktails – Friday and Saturday Wine Blending – Friday and Saturday Pasta Making – Friday It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) – Friday Base to Bubbles (Champagne) – Friday Beer, Please! – Saturday



The seminars will take place on Friday, Nov. 10th and Saturday, Nov. 11th prior to the outdoor festival. It’s Better to Wine in Italian and Beer, Please! seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax. Base to Bubbles, Wine Blending, and Craft Cocktails seminars are $85 per person, excluding tax. Pasta Making seminar tickets are $110 per person, excluding tax.

All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at FoodAndWineClassic.com

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.

The event runs from 5:30-9:00 p.m. on Nov. 10th and Nov. 11th.