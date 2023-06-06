2023 Educational Seminars Announced for Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has announced the line-up of interactive food and beverage seminars taking place during this year’s event, Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th.
What’s Happening:
- During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.
- Updates for this year’s seminars include Craft Cocktails offered both Friday and Saturday and Wine Blending adding a bottling component in which guests will leave with their own bottled custom Meritage blend to take home.
- The 2023 seminar line-up includes:
- Craft Cocktails – Friday and Saturday
- Wine Blending – Friday and Saturday
- Pasta Making – Friday
- It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) – Friday
- Base to Bubbles (Champagne) – Friday
- Beer, Please! – Saturday
- The seminars will take place on Friday, Nov. 10th and Saturday, Nov. 11th prior to the outdoor festival.
- It’s Better to Wine in Italian and Beer, Please! seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax.
- Base to Bubbles, Wine Blending, and Craft Cocktails seminars are $85 per person, excluding tax.
- Pasta Making seminar tickets are $110 per person, excluding tax.
- All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at FoodAndWineClassic.com.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.
- The event runs from 5:30-9:00 p.m. on Nov. 10th and Nov. 11th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning