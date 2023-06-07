The Invasion is Here in New “Secret Invasion” Teaser

The invasion is here. Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion with just two weeks before it premieres.

The new teaser for the series gives us a look at Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), G’iah (Emilia Clarke), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and of course Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

In the teaser, we hear the worry that “we can’t even tell who the invaders are,” and Clarke’s G’iah accuses Fury of being the one who “lit the match.”

Watch the new teaser for Marvel’s Secret Invasion below:

Marvel also released a new poster for the new series.

More on Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.