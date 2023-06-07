Tituss Burgess and Paula Pell Join the Cast of Disney’s “The Slumber Party”

Tituss Burgess and Paula Pell have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney Original Movie, The Slumber Party, according to Deadline.

depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan (Darby Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera)… and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s (Ramon Rodriguez) signature black hoodie. Burgess will play Mesmer, an eccentric actor who makes a living posing as different characters, including a hypnotist, for birthday parties and events.

Pell portrays Principal Petersen, a worked-up educator who takes her job much too seriously.