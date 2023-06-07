Tituss Burgess and Paula Pell Join the Cast of Disney’s “The Slumber Party”

Tituss Burgess and Paula Pell have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney Original Movie, The Slumber Party, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan (Darby Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera)… and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s (Ramon Rodriguez) signature black hoodie.
- Burgess will play Mesmer, an eccentric actor who makes a living posing as different characters, including a hypnotist, for birthday parties and events.
- Pell portrays Principal Petersen, a worked-up educator who takes her job much too seriously.
- The pair joins an ensemble that also includes Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home), Valentina Herrera (Black Widow), Dallas Liu (Pen15), Caroline Valencia (Only Murders in the Building) and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez.
- Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Married) serves as director, while the film was written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House).
- Production began last September on The Slumber Party, which comes from Imagine Kids+Family, a division of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.
- Burgess is known for his many musical roles, including a memorable lead role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and currently stars in Apple’s musical comedy series Schmigadoon!
- Pell is a Saturday Night Live writing alum, who has recently appeared in series such as Not Dead Yet, Die Hart and A.P. Bio. Notable film credits include Sisters, Wine Country and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).