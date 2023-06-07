Trailer and Poster Revealed for Hulu’s “Anthem”

With just a few days before its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and a few weeks before its streaming debut, Hulu and Onyx Collective have shared a poster and trailer for their new documentary, Anthem.

Reflecting upon “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Anthem follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton,” “When They See Us,” “King Richard”) and GRAMMY-winning music producer Dahi (Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Drake) as they take a musical journey traveling across America to create a new sound, inspired by what our country’s national anthem might be if written in today’s time.

