Trailer and Poster Revealed for Hulu’s “Anthem”

With just a few days before its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and a few weeks before its streaming debut, Hulu and Onyx Collective have shared a poster and trailer for their new documentary, Anthem.
- Reflecting upon “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Anthem follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton,” “When They See Us,” “King Richard”) and GRAMMY-winning music producer Dahi (Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Drake) as they take a musical journey traveling across America to create a new sound, inspired by what our country’s national anthem might be if written in today’s time.
- Check out the new trailer for Anthem below:
- Anthem is produced by Proximity Media and This Machine.
- Peter Nicks serves as director and producer via Proximity Media, alongside producers Kris Bowers, Sean Havey, Chris L. Jenkins and Proximity Media’s Ryan Coogler.
- Anthem is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 7th-18th, and will include some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres. Along with Anthem, other documentaries at the festival will include Frank Marshall’s Rather, about the former CBS News Anchor, Stan Lee, about the legendary Marvel personality, and Betsy Schechter’s Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, a profile on the legendary soul singer.
- Anthem will then stream only on Hulu starting June 28.