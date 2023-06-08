Fan Favorite Drink Celebrates 10th Anniversary At EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival

As EPCOT continues their International Flower & Garden Festival, they’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of a fan-favorite beverage that includes a unique ingredient found in the park.

What’s Happening:

As the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues into the heat of a Florida summer, one of the best ways to cool down is with the popular and refreshing Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade.

This fan-favorite drink is very popular with guests and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year during the festival.

The popular drink has a unique ingredient that is often overlooked by fans – an EDIBLE flower that garnishes the drink.

More interesting, the team of horticulturists who carefully grow and harvest these vibrant violas at the greenhouses in The Land at EPCOT.

The Land’s horticulturists grow more than 150 different food crops at The Land, and these food crops are used in restaurants across Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom

The teams use many innovative techniques for growing food crops including hydroponics, which is a system of growing plants without soil by using nutrient solutions. This can be a way of conserving both water and space in a growing system.

Disney horticulturists also can conserve space and produce food more efficiently in greenhouses at The Land by using vertical growing systems where plants are stacked high and use a gravity-based drip system to allow nutrient water to trickle down from plant to plant, reducing floor space necessary to grow the same number of plants.

These special techniques are on view for guests when they ride The Living with the Land

The Land greenhouses grow microgreens all year round. Microgreens are very small plants, between one to two inches tall, and harvested at just one to three weeks old. They are a highly flavorful and nutritious addition to many dishes, savory and sweet, and add a pop of color as a garnish on hot dishes, salads, soups and desserts. Some specific crops grown regularly at The Land are cilantro, amaranth, sunflower, sugar pea, basil, and many more.

You can enjoy the special beverage while the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues through July 5th, 2023 at Walt Disney World.

