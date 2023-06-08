People Magazine Shares a First Look at Season 4 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

People Magazine has shared a first look at the upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Following a transformative summer away at camp, the new season follows the East High students as they enter their senior year — and it doesn’t take long before the drama picks up, both on and off stage. As the students prepare to put on a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, their plans are quickly derailed when it’s announced that Disney is making the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie at their high school, and they'll all be playing featured extras.
- In a nostalgic play, many cast members from the original High School Musical films will make appearances in this season, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.
- Getting to see the “OG Wildcat Group” with the new cast is something newer members of the cast have “manifested since day one.”
- This season will feature countless nods to the original franchise with the music, storylines and even costumes.
- The major storylines in this season also draw inspiration from High School Musical 3: Senior Year, as many of the characters go on journeys of self-discovery in their final year at East High.
- Two new cast members are set to stir things up this season. They are Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red), who plays social media star Dani, described as a new take on Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay from the original movies.
- “She likes the spotlight and when she wants something, she goes and gets it, even if it means stepping on people's toes a little bit,” teases Cantrall, 17.
- Meanwhile, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. star Matthew Sato joins the cast as a sitcom actor named Mack, who he says “develops a really interesting relationship” with Gina as the season progresses.
- Star Joshua Bassett teased that fans will continue to see the “aftermath” of the season 3 cliffhanger in the upcoming season.
- At this time, no release date has been given for the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now