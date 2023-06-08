Disneyland Paris Previews New Worlds of Pixar Food and Merchandise Coming This Summer

Disneyland Paris has shared some new food and merchandise themed around Worlds of Pixar at Walt Disney Studios Park, that will be available this summer.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland Paris previewed a large amount of merchandise

Above is a Worlds of Pixar Spirit Jersey, which retails for 80€.

Are you a hat person? There’s also a Worlds of Pixar hat for 22€ featuring silhouettes of Mike Wazowski, Edna Mode and Woody.

Finally, there’s a Pixar ball-shaped mug available for 22€.

A selection of Pixar-inspired treats will also be available to complete the experience this summer.

Guests can enjoy delicious original Magnum creations at the Ice Cream Creations food truck such as Cars' Race Track Treat (Vanilla Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Coating, Raspberry and Mango Slivers, three chocolate balls) or Toy Story's Cowboy Crunch (Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Coating, Chopped Almonds and Praline Slivers).

Close to Buzz Lightyear’s statue in Toy Story Playland, a second food truck will offer a Slinky Corn Dog made with beef sausage and corn fritter dough, as well as an Infinity and Beyond Eclair with hazelnut cream, inspired by our favorite Space Ranger from Toy Story.

The new food and merchandise comes to Walt Disney Studios Park alongside the opening of TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure, which will premiere on July 15th.