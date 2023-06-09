Samuel L. Jackson Appears on “Good Morning America” To Talk Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

Ahead of the debut of the new series in which he stars, Samuel L. Jackson appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning to discuss Marvel’s Secret Invasion, due out on Disney+ later this month.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Samuel L. Jackson appeared on ABC Good Morning America where he joined host George Stephanopolous and others to discuss the new Marvel series debuting on Disney+ in a few short weeks, Secret Invasion.

where he joined host George Stephanopolous and others to discuss the new Marvel series debuting on Disney+ in a few short weeks, In the new series, Jackson is set to reprise his iconic Marvel character, Nick Fury, which has previously appeared in films like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, and more.

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion , set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.