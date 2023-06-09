“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Ernie Hudson, Luna Lauren Vélez and More to Appear Week of June 12th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 12th-16th:

Monday, June 12 – Tamron’s Father’s Day Extravaganza Special episode with dads who went viral for their special bonds with their daughters! Ernie Hudson ( Prisoner’s Daughter ) Performance by Richard Marx (Dance With My Father)

Tuesday, June 13 – Fortune’s Knocking Fortune Feimster (New comedy tour; working with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar ) Luna Lauren Vélez ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ) Update from an El Paso high school student whose SAT flew off a UPS truck Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, June 14 – What Are The Odds Brie and Nikki Bella ( The Bellas Podcast ) Artem Chigvintsev ( Nikki Bella Says I Do ) Identical twin sisters who are married to identical twin brothers!

Thursday, June 15 – We Broke the Mold, Now You Don’t Have to Jennifer Grey ( Gwen Shamblin: Starving For Salvation ) Melba Moore ( Imitation Of Life ) Wendy Euler (Encouraging women at any age to feel good about themselves)

Friday, June 16 – Undefining Family Candid conversation about the definition of family and the roles we play Louis Van Amstel ( Dancing with the Stars ) shares family’s adoption journey



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.