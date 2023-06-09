The Alley Outdoor Patio Coming to Downtown Disney This Summer

A new outdoor patio called The Alley is coming this summer to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • The courtyard next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes will transform this summer into The Alley, an outdoor patio with interactive games, live music, lounge areas and seats for dining.
  • It seems as if there will be no new dining experiences in The Alley, but rather serving as a place to enjoy food from Splittsville.
  • No other details have been revealed at this time, aside from the logo shown below.

