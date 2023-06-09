The Alley Outdoor Patio Coming to Downtown Disney This Summer

A new outdoor patio called The Alley is coming this summer to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The courtyard next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes will transform this summer into The Alley, an outdoor patio with interactive games, live music, lounge areas and seats for dining.

It seems as if there will be no new dining experiences in The Alley, but rather serving as a place to enjoy food from Splittsville.

No other details have been revealed at this time, aside from the logo shown below.

More Disneyland Resort News: