Fan-Made “Hocus Pocus” LEGO Set for a July 2023 Release

Announced in July 2022, a Hocus Pocus LEGO set hailing from the third LEGO Ideas Review of 2022 is finally set to be released next month.

What’s Happening:

Based on the iconic cottage from the 1993 hit blockbuster, the bewitching story has come back to life once more, revealing all the magical events that happened in the Sanderson home, now in brick form. It's been more than 30 astonishing years since the original Hocus Pocus film premiered, and last year saw the much-anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 , expanding the story of these iconic characters. Fans can now build and display their own piece of Hocus Pocus history.

Designed by 26-year old, Belgian LEGO fan and Hocus Pocus fan, Amber Veyt, via the LEGO Ideas platform, the original design attracted 10,000 votes and was then selected to be made into a real LEGO set.

Filled with toil and trouble, the 2,316 piece set comprises a fully detailed interior, complete with favorite props inspired from the film in LEGO form, and not forgetting the six new minifigures too, which include the iconic three Sanderson Sisters, Max, Danni, Allison & Thackery Binx as the black cat.

The cottage set can also be transformed into the Sanderson Witch Museum as seen in the films by simply adding the info-stand, the museum signage, some rope barriers, and a cash register, which can be hidden away in secret storage under the stairs.

The LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus – The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage set is available for LEGO VIPs from July 1st at www.LEGO.com/Hocus-Pocus

