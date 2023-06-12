New Clip from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Released

Indiana Jones learns the importance of water displacement in a new clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- A brand-new clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Indy (Harrison Ford) figuring out a perilous puzzle alongside his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
- Watch the clip for yourself below:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.