New Clip from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Released

Indiana Jones learns the importance of water displacement in a new clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What’s Happening:

  • A brand-new clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Indy (Harrison Ford) figuring out a perilous puzzle alongside his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
  • Watch the clip for yourself below:

  • In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
    • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    • John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
    • Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
    • Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
    • Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
  • Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
  • John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
  • Check out what fans and critics thought of the film from our Social Reaction Roundup from the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.