Social Roundup: Fans and Critics Share First Reactions to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes just a couple of days ago and those who got to see it have shared their first reactions.

The reactions to the latest addition to the Indiana Jones franchise have been very split. For some fans, it was a fun and exciting reunion with the beloved character. For others, not so much.

Of those who loved the new film, some called it “a great summer blockbuster” and “an absolute blast.”

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is a great summer blockbuster. Though it could have been tighter in places & feels far less final than expected, I had so much fun seeing Harrison Ford reprise his role as one of the greatest cinematic heroes of all time #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/WXkUHHzahc — yasmine kandil (@filmwithyas) May 19, 2023

Thrilled to say that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an absolute blast. Fantastic performances, just the right amount of nostalgia and even a little batshit crazy (in a good way) Loved the ride (1/2) — Richard RB Botto (@RBwalksintoabar) May 18, 2023

While many are excited to see Harrison Ford reprise the iconic role of Indiana Jones, there is a fair amount of praise going around for the work of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the film.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY retains the action, humor & spirit of the franchise even if James Mangold can’t measure up to Spielberg’s cinematic brilliance. Harrison Ford gets the dignified ending his iconic character deserves but Phoebe Waller-Bridge steals the show! pic.twitter.com/Dd264igQGS — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) May 19, 2023

And then there’s the flip side of the reactions. Many did not exactly love the film, with some calling it worse than Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is for all us “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” enjoyers: bad in way that'll make people appreciate how good we had it in 2008.



A soulless film that lacks any spark of visual imagination. Just awful. #Cannes2023 https://t.co/vrJ9oPfXCR — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) May 19, 2023

Variety points out that the audience at the Cannes premiere was largely uninterested in the film.

The elaborate action scenes and witty one-liners delivered by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" mostly received a muted response inside the theater. Audience members could be heard whispering out of boredom in French. https://t.co/FlYYuuy2M2 — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2023

And then there were some who just kept it simple.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a waste of time.



my #cannes2023 review: https://t.co/VAQOrAJrIZ pic.twitter.com/xjfbTGC7EG — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 18, 2023

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: