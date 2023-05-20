Social Roundup: Fans and Critics Share First Reactions to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at Cannes just a couple of days ago and those who got to see it have shared their first reactions.
The reactions to the latest addition to the Indiana Jones franchise have been very split. For some fans, it was a fun and exciting reunion with the beloved character. For others, not so much.
Of those who loved the new film, some called it “a great summer blockbuster” and “an absolute blast.”
While many are excited to see Harrison Ford reprise the iconic role of Indiana Jones, there is a fair amount of praise going around for the work of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the film.
And then there’s the flip side of the reactions. Many did not exactly love the film, with some calling it worse than Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Variety points out that the audience at the Cannes premiere was largely uninterested in the film.
And then there were some who just kept it simple.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.