Nick Fury and Maria Hill Reunite in New Clip from Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

“You were never the same after the Blip.” A new clip from Marvel’s Secret Invasion, featuring Nick Fury and Maria Hill, has been released ahead of the show’s Disney+ debut on June 21st.
What’s Happening:
- In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
- The newly released clip features Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hill (Cobie Smulders) talking about the current threat, while playing a game of chess.
- Watch the clip for yourself below:
- Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.
- Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now