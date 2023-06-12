Nick Fury and Maria Hill Reunite in New Clip from Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

“You were never the same after the Blip.” A new clip from Marvel’s Secret Invasion, featuring Nick Fury and Maria Hill, has been released ahead of the show’s Disney+ debut on June 21st.

What’s Happening:

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion , set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The newly released clip features Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hill (Cobie Smulders) talking about the current threat, while playing a game of chess.

Watch the clip for yourself below:

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st on Disney+.