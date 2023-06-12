“Tale of the Lion King” Performances at Disneyland Temporarily Paused Due to Staffing Challenges

It looks like time may be up for the Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland, as no performances are currently scheduled for the show.
UPDATE – 15:45 p.m. PT:
- We received an update from a Disneyland official, stating that performances of Tale of the Lion King are paused temporarily due to staffing challenges, but the Resort hopes to bring the show back soon.
- The Disneyland.com calendar is now showing three performances a day, only on Saturday, June 24th, with no showtimes currently listed for any dates beyond.
What’s Happening:
- Tale of the Lion King offered Disneyland visitors a chance to celebrate the titular film through an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance.
- Narrated by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, Simba’s rise to royalty is presented in a unique, theatrical style—with live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. The stirring tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa features new arrangements of treasured songs, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
- While there is still a page for Tale of the Lion King on Disneyland.com, there are no performance times listed through June 24th, 2023.
- Check out our photos and videos from the first official performance of the show at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theater back in May 2022.
- Prior to its run at the Fantasyland Theater, the show was previously staged at Disney California Adventure. If you want to see how the show has changed since its run at Paradise Gardens Park, then check out our video of that version of the show below:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning