“Tale of the Lion King” Performances at Disneyland Temporarily Paused Due to Staffing Challenges

It looks like time may be up for the Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland, as no performances are currently scheduled for the show.

UPDATE – 15:45 p.m. PT:

We received an update from a Disneyland official, stating that performances of Tale of the Lion King are paused temporarily due to staffing challenges, but the Resort hopes to bring the show back soon.

What’s Happening:

Tale of the Lion King offered Disneyland visitors a chance to celebrate the titular film through an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance.

offered Disneyland visitors a chance to celebrate the titular film through an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance. Narrated by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, Simba’s rise to royalty is presented in a unique, theatrical style—with live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. The stirring tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa features new arrangements of treasured songs, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

