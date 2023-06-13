Photos: “Elemental” Merchandise Arrives at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney Store

Pixar’s newest film Elemental hits theater screens this Friday, June 16th, and a plethora of merchandise from the film is already available at the Disneyland Resort.

We spotted the Elemental collection front and center in the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney. We’ll include applicable shopDisney links to items that are also available online. We’ll begin with plush of four of the film’s main characters: Wade, Ember, Clod and Gale.

Wade Ripple Plush – Elemental – Medium 14 1/2"

Ember Lumen Plush – Elemental – Medium 13 3/4"

Clod Plush – Elemental – Small 9 3/4"

Gale Plush – Elemental – Medium 16"

A variety of shirts and other apparel are available, including a fun pair of mouse ears.

Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple T-Shirt for Women – Elemental

Elemental T-Shirt for Adults

Elemental T-Shirt For Kids

Elemental Zip Hoodie for Adults

Elemental Ear Headband for Adults

A variety of other items can be found, including a figurine set, stainless steel water bottle, and a magnet set.

Elemental Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw

This sign in place alongside the merchandise tells the story of Elemental’s director, Peter Sohn.

About Elemental:

Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.