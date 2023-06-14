“Daredevil: Born Again” Production Suspended Until the End of the Writers Strike

After multiple picket line delays, Marvel has suspended production on Daredevil: Born Again until the end of the WGA Writers Strike, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

New York-based writers have been routinely picketing the new Daredevil series outside of its base at Silvercup East.

series outside of its base at Silvercup East. Yesterday, it was reported that production on the show was shut down for the day. Now it seems as if Disney and Marvel have thrown in the towel – pausing production until the end of the strike.

Production on the revival was previously paused by sunrise picketing when members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 refused to cross the line.

Daredevil: Born Again is three months into an eight-month shoot for an 18-episode new season for Disney+

About Daredevil: Born Again

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.

Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher.

Other announced main cast members include: Margarita Levieva Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini Arty Froushan Nikki M. James

Though production has been halted, there appears to be no change (at this time) to the Spring 2024 release date of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.