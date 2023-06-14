New Featurette Discusses the Legacy of Indiana Jones

A new featurette promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features cast and creatives from throughout the franchise talking about the legacy of Indiana Jones.
What’s Happening:
- Cast and crew from various Indiana Jones films share their memories of their time with the franchise in this newly released featurette. They then go on to speak about how Harrison Ford is irreplaceably Indiana Jones.
- Featured in the short video are:
- Steven Spielberg – Executive Producer
- James Mangold – Writer/Director
- Harrison Ford – “Indiana Jones”
- Antonio Banderas – “Renaldo”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Helena”
- Boyd Holbrook – “Klaber”
- Ke Huy Quan – “Short Round” (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom)
- Kathleen Kennedy – Producer
- Watch the featurette for yourself below:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Check out what fans and critics thought of the film from our Social Reaction Roundup from the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.