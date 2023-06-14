New Featurette Discusses the Legacy of Indiana Jones

A new featurette promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features cast and creatives from throughout the franchise talking about the legacy of Indiana Jones.

What’s Happening:

Cast and crew from various Indiana Jones films share their memories of their time with the franchise in this newly released featurette. They then go on to speak about how Harrison Ford is irreplaceably Indiana Jones.

films share their memories of their time with the franchise in this newly released featurette. They then go on to speak about how Harrison Ford is irreplaceably Indiana Jones. Featured in the short video are: Steven Spielberg – Executive Producer James Mangold – Writer/Director Harrison Ford – “Indiana Jones” Antonio Banderas – “Renaldo” Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Helena” Boyd Holbrook – “Klaber” Ke Huy Quan – “Short Round” ( Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ) Kathleen Kennedy – Producer

Watch the featurette for yourself below: