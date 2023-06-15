Entertainment Earth Exclusive Pumpkin Spice Scented Jack Skellington Pop! Available for Pre-Order

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas so naturally, Funko is celebrating with a series of Jack Skellington Pop! figures. The initial wave was revealed last week and today, Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders on an exclusive Pumpkin King Pop!…that is SCENTED!

What’s Happening:

It’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Funko has a few ideas. How about a new Jack Skellington Pop! figure modeled after his Pumpkin King appearance?!

While this Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! is identical in appearance to the Pumpkin King figure introduced last week, there is one significant difference: this one is scented!

Since we’re dealing with gourds and the fall season, the natural choice for this fragrant Pop! is pumpkin spice . Just in case the Funko line wasn’t enticing enough, this tantalizing addition is sure to be a winner with all fans and collectors alike.

Guests will find the limited edition Pumpkin King scented Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

. It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in August, 2023.

Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Scented Pop! – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Figure #1357

Limited Edition

Approximately 4 1/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

