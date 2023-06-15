Hey Disney! Now Available at Home on Amazon Echo Devices

Hey Disney!—a new voice assistant developed by Disney and built on Alexa technology—is officially available for customers to purchase in the U.S. as an annual, auto-renewing subscription in the Alexa Skills Store for use on their supported Echo devices at home.

What’s Happening:

Hey Disney! features tons of awesome entertainment and activities for fans of all ages, including characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars , Frozen , The Muppets, and more. And it's all hosted by a brand-new personality, the Disney Magical Companion—your helpful guide to all the fun included in the experience.

How does it work? Kick off the fun by saying "Alexa, introduce me to Hey Disney." From there, the Magical Companion will walk you through purchase and set-up, and then fans can invoke the voice assistant by using the wake word, "Hey Disney!" For example, you can say: "Hey Disney, Tell me a joke," "Hey Disney, Play a soundscape," or "Hey Disney, Let's go on an adventure!"

From Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto to Anna and Olaf, Genie; Dory or Mater; Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO; Fozzie Bear, Animal or Sam Eagle — depending on the specific request, Hey Disney!’s response will either feature the voice of the Magical Companion or one of the 20+ characters from across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Frozen and a variety of other treasured franchises.

Hey Disney!, with the help of the Magical Companion, brings innovative ways for fans to experience Disney’s expansive universe of storytelling right in their own living room – from setting alarms and timers, checking the weather, or hearing from Tiana, Dory and more for character greetings.

Join characters on Play-Along Adventures—interactive audio and visual experiences that guide you on fun-filled journeys like going fishing with Goofy. Families can gather around the kitchen table and play Disney trivia to guess what numbers are on the Mad Hatter’s hat, or the first-ever words spoken by Mickey Mouse.

At bedtime, share a Moana story—one of over 100 storybooks included with "Hey Disney!—or drift off to sleep with a soundscape, which transforms your environment with audio and music from Disney worlds. Imagine floating to a galaxy far, far away with a Star Wars soundscape inspired by the sounds of the epic saga.

Discover how to awaken the magic of Hey Disney! to unlock stories, games, trivia, and beyond by visiting the Alexa Skills Store

Currently, the skill comes at a cost of $5.99 a year.

Additionally, Hey Disney! will be included as part of a subscription to Amazon Kids+

