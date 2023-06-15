“Marvel Zombies” Gets the “Black, White & Blood” Treatment This October

Marvel’s hit "Black, White & Blood" series delivers the most violent and savage adventures of pop culture’s deadliest icons including Wolverine, Carnage, Moon Knight, and even the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader! The best-selling line continues this October with the installment fans have demanded. Prepare yourself for unimaginable horror as "Marvel Zombies" gets the "Black, White & Blood" treatment in a new four-issue series.
- Just in time for Halloween season, "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" will satisfy fan’s cravings for terror with shocking tales from a host of all-star writers and artists.
- This action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology series is set in a universe where the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and many more Marvel heroes and villains are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes and transformed into flesh-eating monstrosities.
- In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last?
- Here’s a taste of what’s in store in "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1″:
- Legendary writer Garth Ennis returns to the Marvel Universe alongside artist Rachael Stott to reveal the tragic fate of Matt Murdock. As a zombie, Daredevil has committed unspeakable sins, and now it’s time for an old accomplice to finally put him out his misery.
- Behold one of Spider-Man’s darkest days in a story by writer Alex Segura and artist Javi Fernández. He’s saved the world time and time again with a quip and a thwip, but when he’s forced to fight fiendish versions of his loved ones, will Peter Parker do the unthinkable and give up?!
- Writer Ashley Allen makes her Marvel Comics debut and teams up with artist Justin Mason for a jaw dropping Moon Knight tale. Discover how Khonshu, god of the moon and vengeance, intervenes during apocalyptic times to protect his loyal avatar, Marc Spector!
- The undead plague starts here…and you know it won’t stop until everyone’s in its clutches! Check out the first cover below and experience "Marvel Zombies" like never before this October.