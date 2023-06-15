Super Nintendo World Not Included with Halloween Horror Nights General Admission Tickets

Tickets went on sale today for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood. With this we’ve learned that Super Nintendo World will require a special ticket to access during the event.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with the screams beginning Thursday, September 7th.
- When purchasing a “General Admission” ticket, patrons receive a notice stating that access to Super Nintendo World during Halloween Horror Nights is not included.
- In order to gain access to Super Nintendo World during Halloween Horror Nights, guests must purchase an “After 2PM Day/Night” ticket, which grants access to the park prior to the start of the event.
- The ticket includes same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (subject to change) plus early event access to select haunted houses starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Depending on crowd conditions, Virtual Line reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World.
- Guests looking to get a head start on the horror can also purchase the new Early Access Ticket, which grants access 1.5 hours before the event begins, for a starting price of $10 (in addition to an event ticket).
- The event dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are as follows:
- September 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30
- October 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31
- Earlier today, it was announced that a haunted house based on The Last of Us video game will be coming to the event on both coasts.