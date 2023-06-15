Super Nintendo World Not Included with Halloween Horror Nights General Admission Tickets

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Tickets went on sale today for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood. With this we’ve learned that Super Nintendo World will require a special ticket to access during the event.

What’s Happening:

  • Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with the screams beginning Thursday, September 7th.
  • When purchasing a “General Admission” ticket, patrons receive a notice stating that access to Super Nintendo World during Halloween Horror Nights is not included.
  • In order to gain access to Super Nintendo World during Halloween Horror Nights, guests must purchase an “After 2PM Day/Night” ticket, which grants access to the park prior to the start of the event.
  • The ticket includes same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (subject to change) plus early event access to select haunted houses starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Depending on crowd conditions, Virtual Line reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World.
  • Guests looking to get a head start on the horror can also purchase the new Early Access Ticket, which grants access 1.5 hours before the event begins, for a starting price of $10 (in addition to an event ticket).
  • The event dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are as follows:
    • September 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30
    • October 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31
  • Earlier today, it was announced that a haunted house based on The Last of Us video game will be coming to the event on both coasts.