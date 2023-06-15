Tough Pigs Debuts “The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass” Podcast

The folks over at Tough Pigs have introduced a brand-new podcast taking a behind-the-scenes look at The Muppets Mayhem.

What’s Happening:

Tough Pigs has debuted The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass , a brand-new podcast celebrating the Electric Mayhem’s new series on Disney+

to uncover behind-the-scenes stories, easter eggs, and more. Talented members of the cast and crew who helped put the series together will appear on the podcast.

The premiere episode talks all about “Track 1: Can You Picture That” with executive producers and co-creators Adam Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes, and Bill Barretta.

The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass is produced, written, and hosted by Joe Hennes.

The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass is produced, written, and hosted by Joe Hennes. You can listen to the first episode below, or subscribe on your favorite podcast service.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

In The Muppets Mayhem , the new comedy series on Disney+, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

. All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.