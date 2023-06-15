Tough Pigs Debuts “The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass” Podcast

The folks over at Tough Pigs have introduced a brand-new podcast taking a behind-the-scenes look at The Muppets Mayhem.
What’s Happening:
- Tough Pigs has debuted The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass, a brand-new podcast celebrating the Electric Mayhem’s new series on Disney+.
- Over the next ten weeks, the podcast will go through each episode of The Muppets Mayhem to uncover behind-the-scenes stories, easter eggs, and more.
- Talented members of the cast and crew who helped put the series together will appear on the podcast.
- The premiere episode talks all about “Track 1: Can You Picture That” with executive producers and co-creators Adam Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes, and Bill Barretta.
- The Muppets Mayhem: Backstage Pass is produced, written, and hosted by Joe Hennes.
- You can listen to the first episode below, or subscribe on your favorite podcast service.
About The Muppets Mayhem:
- In The Muppets Mayhem, the new comedy series on Disney+, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out Bill’s list of the numerous Easter eggs and references found throughout all 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem.
- All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.
