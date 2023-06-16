New “Elemental” Sipper Debuts at Disneyland Resort

With the debut of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental, arriving in theaters today, Disney Parks are getting in on the fun with a special new sipper celebrating the characters from the new film.

Pixar fans everywhere are bursting with excitement now that the latest film from the studio, Elemental, has arrived in theaters today.

has arrived in theaters today. This all-new, original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

And in celebration of the film’s release, Disney Parks is getting in on the fun, and visitors to Disney California Adventure

Can’t choose between which of the pair is your favorite? Don’t worry! The sipper is dual sided so you get both and can choose who to represent when you're at the park.

The sipper is available at both Disneyland Refreshment Corner – Disneyland Park Galactic Grill – Disneyland Park Smokejumpers Grill – Disney California Adventure Chiller Cart at Pixar Pier – Disney California Adventure

It should be noted that this is also the same sipper we spotted at the historic El Capitan theater when we saw Elemental there, which was on sale at the concessions stand.

Other Elemental fun at the parks include the opportunity to learn to draw Wade and Ember at the Animation Academy