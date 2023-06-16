Official Soundtrack To Pixar’s “Elemental” Now Available

With the debut of the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, the official soundtrack for Elemental has been released today as well, allowing fans to bring Thomas Newman’s beautiful score wherever they listen to their music.

Debuting today alongside the release of the film, the official soundtrack of Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film, Elemental, is now available.

Filmmakers at Pixar Animation Studios have long understood the power of music in helping to bring a story to life. Indeed, world-building extends far beyond the buildings and background characters—the soundscape selected for a film adds depth to the characters journey and helps define emotional moments.

For the Elemental score, filmmakers called on a tried-and-true member of their musical family: Thomas Newman.

Newman's Pixar credits include 2003's Finding Nemo, 2008's WALL•E and 2016's Finding Dory. The celebrated composer was nominated for an Oscar for his work on both Finding Nemo and WALL•E.

When it came time to find the perfect song for a key sequence in the film, Pixar filmmakers teamed up with multi-Platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lauv, who worked with Newman and songwriter Michael Matosic on the film's original single, "Steal the Show"

Director Peter Sohn capitalized on Newman’s experience and artistry to amplify the story’s emotional core. According to Sohn, Newman’s score brilliantly captures the unexpected connection between Ember and Wade, Fire and Water—opposites by all accounts. Not only that, says the director, but it eloquently accompanies the story’s deepening relationship between father and daughter.

You can stream and download the official soundtrack to Elemental, now available on most music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Elemental is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Director Peter Sohn: “From Fire, Water, Earth and Air, how could we create something that was unique to the world of the film and wasn’t going to appropriate anything from our human world? Through Tom’s amazing breadth of experience, we believed in his skill to create something very unique for the different communities of our film. The surprise for me was how he was able to unify the different cultures through our main character. How we could feel the music of the Fire culture through Ember, and then feel what she was going through when leaving her comfort zone and enter a city that wasn’t built for Fire.”