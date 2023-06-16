Celebrate Father’s Day with Special Menu Items Across Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some special Father’s Day menu items available this weekend at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including a new Goofy and Max sipper available in Mickey’s Toontown.

Finding Nemo Petit Cake from Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs

Caramel Hazelnut 'Mustache' from Le Petit Café at Disney's Riviera Resort

Hole in One from The Artist's Palette at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Good's Food to Go at Disney's Old Key West Resort

Maple-Bacon-Bourbon Crème Brûlée at Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Father's Day Bacon Brownie from Contempo Cafe at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Father’s Day BBQ Platter from Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue at EPCOT

Father's Day Donut from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park

Goofy & Max Souvenir Slushee Sipper from Good Boy Grocer's at Disneyland Park

All of these items are now available at their respective locations. However, no dates have been listed for when these items will stop being sold. You’ll want to get out and try them as quickly as possible!