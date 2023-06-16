D23 Hosting a Gold Member Preview of Immersive Disney Animation in Los Angeles

D23 Gold Members are invited to experience the wonder of Immersive Disney Animation before the show’s Los Angeles run opens to the public at a special preview on June 22nd, 2023.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to exclusive preview showings of Immersive Disney Animation in Los Angeles on June 22nd with an exclusive ticket offer, before the show opens to the public on June 23rd.

Access to nine time slots on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, one day prior to opening are as follows: 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

D23 Gold Members receive 15% off tickets and exclusive access to Immersive Disney Animation on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles. Limited to 4 tickets per order.

​Additionally, D23 Gold Members receive 15% off tickets on all public showings of Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (and other cities) and can purchase here

