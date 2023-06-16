D23 Hosting a Gold Member Preview of Immersive Disney Animation in Los Angeles

D23 Gold Members are invited to experience the wonder of Immersive Disney Animation before the show’s Los Angeles run opens to the public at a special preview on June 22nd, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members are invited to exclusive preview showings of Immersive Disney Animation in Los Angeles on June 22nd with an exclusive ticket offer, before the show opens to the public on June 23rd.
- Access to nine time slots on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, one day prior to opening are as follows:
- 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
- D23 Gold Members receive 15% off tickets and exclusive access to Immersive Disney Animation on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles. Limited to 4 tickets per order.
- Visit D23.com for more information and to reserve your tickets.
- Additionally, D23 Gold Members receive 15% off tickets on all public showings of Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (and other cities) and can purchase here. Limited to 10 tickets per order.
About Immersive Disney Animation:
- Imagine stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto or being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba—surrounded by the animal kingdom as the sun rises. Imagine jumping on a train with Judy Hopps and entering the world of Zootopia or taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more…
- Thanks to Immersive Disney Animation, these moments no longer have to just live in your imagination! You can take your fandom to another level and explore the magic in a whole new way as you completely immerse yourself in the stories that have captivated your heart.
- With this experience, you can fully step into the art and legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios—the perfect way to celebrate a century of storytelling and enjoy the music, artistry, and animation of Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Big Hero 6, and many more.
- This show is a groundbreaking celebration that allows you to experience some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ greatest hits from the past century. The show features enthralling experiences, such as bubbles that envelope the room and make you feel like you’re under the sea, a look at how animators create the magic, and an exploration of real-life locations that inspired beloved Disney stories.