Veteran Disney Animator Eric Goldberg Awarded Spot On Annecy Festival’s Walk of Fame

Earlier today, Disney Animation announced that their legendary animator, Eric Goldberg, has been awarded with a spot on the Annecy International Animation Festival Walk of Fame.

Eric Goldberg, the veteran animator at Disney Animation who is largely responsible for the Genie in Aladdin and much of the hand-drawn efforts at the studio in the latter day, has become a part of the Walk of Fame at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France.

Every year, the festival inspires and rocks the world to the rhythm of animation by highlighting the creative dynamism and richness this sector represents. From exclusive presentations of the latest animated works to demonstrations of the latest and future trends, via meetings with seasoned directors and emerging talents, the Annecy International Animation Festival is an exciting celebration in an exceptional setting, in Annecy, France.

Eric Goldberg is a renowned hand-drawn animator and director, first joining Walt Disney Animation Studios as supervising animator of The Genie in 1992's Aladdin. In addition to co-directing "Pocahontas" and taking helm on key segments in Fantasia 2000, Eric animated Mini Maui in Moana, Louis in The Princess and the Frog, Phil in Hercules, and oversaw 2d animation in the Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse!. He is also responsible for a number of pieces of new animation in different Disney Parks nighttime spectaculars, including Happily Ever After at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom and World of Color at Disney California Adventure.

Outside of Disney, Goldberg served as the director of animation for Warner Bros.' 2003 live-action/animation hybrid feature Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Although the film was not commercially successful at the box office, it was met with relatively positive reviews from film critics, and Goldberg was nominated for an Annie Award for Outstanding Directing in an Animated Feature Production for his animation direction. He also animated the title sequence of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's 2006 remake of The Pink Panther, with Bob Kurtz of Kurtz and Friends.