Artist Jim Shore Coming to Disneyland Paris in October

Artist Jim Shore, best known for his "Disney Traditions" figures, will be at Disneyland Paris on Saturday, October 7 for a signature event.

More details on the event will be shared at a later time.

We recently spotlighted two of Shore’s Disney Traditions pieces that are currently available on Entertainment Earth Disney Traditions Robin Hood figurine Disney Traditions Stitch Tropical Delight figurine

If you own one of these figurines or any other piece of Jim Shore’s Disney Traditions artwork, you can get them signed by the artist himself during this Saturday, October 7 for a signature event at Disneyland Paris.

About Jim Shore events:

Though Jim lives and creates in South Carolina, he loves to hit the road and meet friends at signing events. This year’s signing event tour will take Jim from the east coast to the west coast and around the Globe. See when he will be arriving near you

About Jim Shore (bio on his website):

Jim Shore grew up in rural South Carolina, the son of artistic parents who instilled a love of American folk art. His grandmother was a master quilter who taught him the patience and skill to bring intricate designs to life. Jim worked decades developing his craft, manufacturing his own designs and traveling the country to sell his work. Finally in 2001, he partnered with Enesco to create Heartwood Creek, the successful brand that brought Jim world-wide fame. Jim has received multiple awards from prestigious trade organizations including ICON HONORS Life Accomplishment Award in 2014.

Jim is a legend in the giftware industry, inspiring retailers and consumers alike with an enduring body of work based on tradition, family and love of country. Jim’s unmistakable style combines a diverse color palette with timeless design drawn from images of American and European folk-art forms, including quilting, rosemaling and tole painting. His fresh new interpretation of traditional motifs has international appeal and works with a variety of themes and formats, including Jim’s successful partnerships with iconic brands like Disney, Peanuts, Grinch and most recently Country Living.

During his 20-year partnership with Enesco, the Jim Shore Collection has grown from a small group of Santas, Snowmen and Angels to a broad year-round brand respected and sold around the world. From show-stopping Statues to Mini Figurines, from Santa Claus to Mickey Mouse, Jim Shore has something for everyone. It’s a tribute to Jim’s boundless creativity and unique ability to touch people in all walks of life through his art.