Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Disney Traditions Robin Hood Figure by Jim Shore

The world of Disney collectibles is always expanding and that means that characters from every era of the Walt Disney Company can get some much needed attention. Enesco’s line of Disney Traditions figurines features plenty of classics like Robin Hood presented in the art style of Jim Shore. We recently checked out the collectible from our friends at Entertainment Earth.

Welcome back to our merchandise spotlight series! Today we’re heading to Entertainment Earth to check out the Jim Shore Robin Hood figurine from Enesco. Even if they don’t have one in their collection, longtime Disney fans will be familiar with the signature artistic design that’s part of the Disney Treasures line and the playful presentation of such iconic characters. Let’s take a look!

Jim Shore Robin Hood Figurine

I’ve long since seen the Jim Shore figurines on shopDisney and various online retailers but had never picked one up for myself. I don’t know that Robin Hood is the first charter I’d have chosen for my collection, (I’m a Beauty and the Beast girl) but seeing this in person has given me a new appreciation for the style and the line in general.

This particular figure is of the heroic fox and titular character, Robin Hood from Disney’s 1973 animated classic. The entire figure including the base measures about 5 3/4-inches tall, 4 1/8-inches wide and 2 3/4-inches long. It’s a little bit taller than a Funko Pop! but smaller than the average Hasbro action figure. The piece is made of polyresin and calcium carbonate and it feels really solid. Each element is secure and while you should always handle your collectibles with care, this won’t be damaged if your touch is less than delicate. It’s sturdy.

As for the sculpt itself, there is plenty of detail in Robin’s face, his quiver full of arrows, the feather on his cap, and his bushy tail. Like all Jim Shore collectibles, the signature filigree design is present on Robin’s green tunic and is presented in a complimentary light blue that’s easy to see but isn’t overly bright. Robin’s shoes are attached to the rectangle base and almost completely blend in since they’re painted the same color green. The top edge of the base is light purple and below it is a stone work finish along with the upper portion of a “Wanted” poster indicating that someone is on the hunt for the archer!

The very bottom of the figurine is painted grey and features four felt stickers on the corners to prevent scratching and sliding. This area is also stamped with the collection and name of the statue: “Heroic Outlaw.”

The Disney Traditions Robin Hood figurine is a great addition to any Disney collection. With its brilliant colors and detailed sculpt, fans will love displaying it with their other treasured collectibles. The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $49.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Disney Traditions Robin Hood by Jim Shore Statue – $49.99

