Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Disney Traditions Stitch Tropical Delight Figure by Jim Shore

Everyone wants to live on island time, including Stitch! He’s traded in his troublemaking ways for a chill vibe on a fantastic Jim Shore figurine from Enesco that reveals the alien in a Hawaiian shirt sipping a cool beverage out of a coconut. Talk about tropical delight!

Thanks for joining us for another Entertainment Earth spotlight! The latest item we’re looking at is the Jim Shore Stitch Tropical Delight figurine from Enesco. This is one of many, many Disney figurines presented in the style of artist Jim Shore for the company’s Disney Treasures line. Let’s take a look!

Jim Shore Stitch Tropical Delight

In the course of five days I’ve gone from owning zero to two Jim Shore Disney Treasures figures and it’s not because I did my own shopping! I’ve been gifted with both Robin Hood and Stitch for the purpose of review and I’ve got to say, I’m really impressed with the quality of both collectibles. Like many Disney fans, I’m very familiar with the Jim Shore designs as these pop up nearly anywhere you can buy Disney collectibles.

We were super excited to get this statue as it arrived in time for the fan celebrated Stitch Day! Fans picked June 26 (6/26) to focus on their buddy because he was originally known only as Experiment 626. Fortunately, now, Stitch is living quite the life! He’s found his ohana and it’s time to sit back (or rather stand up) and relax. The blue cutie has donned a red Hawaiian shirt covered in blue hibiscus blossoms and he’s adorned in a fluffy white lei.

The entire figure including the base measures about 5-inches tall, 3 4/5-inches long, and 3-inches wide. This means he’s slightly taller than a Funko Pop! but smaller than most Hasbro action figures. Like all Disney Treasures statues, this is made of polyresin and calcium carbonate for a solid and secure build that won’t be easily damaged.

I’ve already talked about Stitch’s outfit, but the detail extends well beyond what he’s wearing. In his right hand our little buddy is holding a coconut complete with bendy straw and umbrella garnish! There’s a small hole (closed) perfectly spaced from the umbrella and straw and the coconut itself has several sculpted edges that add a wonderful amount of detail.

Most often Stitch is seen barefoot and that’s exactly the case here. His feet and claws are fully attached to the rectangle base which is painted a lighter color. His eyes, ears, and tail are beautifully sculpted and immaculately painted, including the markings on the back of his head and tips of his ears. Like all Jim Shore collectibles, the signature filigree design is presented in light blue on Stitch's ears and arms, and blue and red on base of the statue.

The very bottom of the figurine is painted ivory and features four felt stickers on the corners to prevent scratching and sliding. This area is also stamped with the collection and name of the statue: “Tropical Delight.”

The Disney Traditions Stitch Tropical Delight figurine is so fun to look at! It will make a great display piece at home or in the office, and will have you smiling every time you spot it or when you celebrate Stitch Day. The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $52.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Disney Traditions Lilo & Stitch Stitch Hawaiian Shirt Tropical Delight by Jim Shore Statue – $52.99

