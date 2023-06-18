Reedy Creek Firefighter Contract Approval Stalled by Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Last month, the Reedy Creek firefighters voted to approve a new contract that would see a raise in their compensation and a promise of more manpower. However, The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board has stalled the approval of this new contract, according to the AP.
- The contract the firefighters voted to approve last month were originally negotiated by district administrator John Classe.
- However, Classe was replaced on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board last month by Glenton Gilzean.
- Now, it appears Gilzean has reopened negotiations without any explanation from the board.
- Board spokesperson Alexei Woltornist said negotiations with the union were continuing:
- “Administrator Gilzean is actively working with the fire department to finalize a deal that offers a competitive compensation package and gives firefighters the resources they need to protect the public.”
- Officials with the firefighters’ union have not commented on the reopened negotiations.
About the previously approved contract:
- The new contract promised pay raises and more manpower and comes after the Reedy Creek Fire union has been working on it for years.
- According to union president Joe Shirey, the firefighters have been working under an expired contract for years.
- Shirey said members of the union spent a week voting on the new contract, which was approved with 80% of the 185 members voting in favor.
- At the time, Shirey expressed his feelings toward the result:
- "There's a huge level of relief. We have a level of open communication dialogue that we've never experienced before here."
- Under the new contract, the starting pay for firefighters would increase from $55,000 to $65,000 and EMS starting pay would increase from $40,000 to $54,000.
- The department was planning to hire 25 additional firefighters and 12 more EMS paramedics, something Shirey said they have struggled with in the past:
- "We were having a major recruitment problem previously. So we're very happy. Our daily firefighters staffing will go from a minimum of 32 firefighters to 44 by the end of this contract."
- They also planned to hire more firefighters and paramedics in the next two to three years.