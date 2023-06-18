Reedy Creek Firefighter Contract Approval Stalled by Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Last month, the Reedy Creek firefighters voted to approve a new contract that would see a raise in their compensation and a promise of more manpower. However, The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board has stalled the approval of this new contract, according to the AP.

The contract the firefighters voted to approve last month were originally negotiated by district administrator John Classe.

However, Classe was replaced on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board

Now, it appears Gilzean has reopened negotiations without any explanation from the board.

Board spokesperson Alexei Woltornist said negotiations with the union were continuing: “Administrator Gilzean is actively working with the fire department to finalize a deal that offers a competitive compensation package and gives firefighters the resources they need to protect the public.”

Officials with the firefighters’ union have not commented on the reopened negotiations.

About the previously approved contract: