Disney Artist Vinyl Series Continues with Galactic Designs by Eric Tan Coming Soon to shopDisney

It’s always fun to see how Disney artists interpret characters in their unique style, giving new life to the stories we know and love. Artist Eric Tan has taken a galactic approach with a new series of vinyl figures that are already available at Disney resorts and coming soon to shopDisney.

Whether you’re a longtime Disney collector or just getting started with amassing toys, figurines, pins and plush, shopDisney is the place to visit for the latest selections of fun memorabilia.

One of their ongoing lines is the Disney Artist Vinyl Series that spotlights some of the best talent in the Disney sphere. The next artist featured in Eric Tan with his line of figures that are ready to blast off into outer space!

Mr. Tan has been revealing the characters in the Astronaut Series on his Instagram Mickey Peter Pan Oswald Marie Minnie Jack Skellington

According to Mr. Tan’s first post

The figures measure about 5″ tall (larger than most Funko Pop!) and he says his inspiration was “Disney characters visit[ing] Tomorrowland for a goodwill mission to Mars!”

