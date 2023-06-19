Upcoming “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage LEGO Set Available at shopDisney July 1st

Sisters! At long last the fan-submitted Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage LEGO Set is coming our way and fans will be able to secure their own collectible from shopDisney starting next month!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For years now, the LEGO Ideas program has allowed fans to submit homemade designs of anything and everything for other fans to vote on and be considered for production by LEGO.

Last year the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage was a huge hit among LEGO fanatics and the brand itself. In July 2022 it was confirmed as a winning selection, and just last week, LEGO announced a July 1st release date for VIP Members and July 4th for the general public.

Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage was a huge hit among LEGO fanatics and the brand itself. In July 2022 it was confirmed as a winning selection, and just last week, for VIP Members and July 4th for the general public. But LEGO isn’t the only place where guests can nab this awesome set! shopDisney will be getting a shipment of the collectibles on July 1st as well!

The set has 2316 pieces, six minifigures (Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson; Max and Dani Dennison; Allison Watts and Thackery Binx in cat form) and is recommended for adult collectors 18 and older.

The cottage is full of fun movie accurate details and can be opened in multiple ways for easy viewing of the interior. There’s a museum gift shop, cauldron with a LEGO light brick to illuminate the fire underneath, Book of Spells and the witches’ bat-infested bedroom, plus so much more!

The Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage is coming to shopDisney .

Check back soon for a link to this delightfully spooky LEGO set!

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!