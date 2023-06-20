Celebrate the Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs with the Latest Foodie Guide

Beginning July 1 and running through August 13, Flavors of Florida presented by CORKCICLE will take over Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and offer some mouthwatering and fresh flavors inspired by the Sunshine State. The Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest Foodie Guide to prepare you for what’s to come.

Amorette’s Patisserie

Orange Cream Puff: Choux pastry with orange craquelin filled with orange curd and honey orange gel (New)

Orange Bird Dome Cake: Layers of Grand Marnier-soaked vanilla chiffon cake, mandarin pâte de fruit, mandarin orange cream, and white chocolate crispy pearls (Available for pre-orders and cake decorating experience) (New)

Strawberry Spritzer: French 75 with strawberry purée served in a Flavors of Florida CORKCICLE (New)

The BOATHOUSE

Pan Roasted Golden Tilefish: Citrus escabeche, coconut ginger rice, and cilantro aïoli (New)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Key West Shrimp Cocktail: Seasoned shrimp tossed with a mix of avocado, mango, cucumber, and a house-made cocktail sauce accompanied by homemade buttermilk crackers (New)

Florida Crush Cocktail: Combination of Florida’s iconic crops – oranges and strawberries – muddled with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, then complemented with a splash of freshly-squeezed orange juice and agave syrup (New)

Chicken Guy!

Sunshine Shake: A blend of hand-spun vanilla soft-serve and fresh Florida orange juice garnished with a crown of fresh whipped cream

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Seared Grouper: Pan-seared grouper melds with citrus chipotle rice, Cuban spiced black bean puree, smoked watermelon pico de gallo, chili oil, and micro cilantro (New)

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Orange Cream Float: Mix of Coca-Cola, vanilla ice cream and an orange cream bar presented in a novelty cup you can take home for a memorable treat (New)

D-Luxe Burger

Lime Garage Burger: Deluxe patty topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly, and fried green tomato served with an avocado, lime, and jalapeño spread

Orange Bird Milkshake: Artisanal shake made with vanilla gelato and orange topped with sprinkles

Dockside Margaritas

Frozen Orange Daiquiri: Siesta Key Silver rum, Cointreau liqueur, orange juice, and vanilla ice cream garnished with an orange wedge (New)

The Edison

Sunny Disposition: Florida cane vodka from St. Augustine, Florida orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fruity fraise de bois, and local fruits including navel oranges, Minneola tangelos, Plant City strawberries, and Indian River grapefruit (New)

Enzo’s Hideaway & Maria & Enzo’s

Key West Pink Shrimp Risotto: Fine Italian vialone nano rice, Key West pink shrimp, guanciale, sweet corn, herbs, and pecorino Romano (New)

Creamsicle Coppa: Vanilla gelato, made in-house, paired with orange sorbet, whipped cream and white chocolate crunchy pearls, recreating a classic childhood favorite dessert (New)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Citrus Dream Donut: Orange-glazed confection with white buttercream, citrus-flavored icing, an orange-flavored candy, and fresh mint

Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cold Foam: Blend of lemonade and orange juice cold foam

Frontera Cocina

Orange Shrimp Cocktail: Assortment of Florida pink shrimp, hibiscus-citrus avocado salsa, jicama, cucumber, red onions, cilantro, and lime served with tortilla chips

Agave Maria: Tromba Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice, and orange liqueur (New)

The Ganachery

Honey Lavender Square: Ganache square flavored with honey and lavender and enrobed in dark chocolate (New)

Key Lime Pop: White chocolate blended with key lime juice and fresh lime zest covered with dark chocolate

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie: Vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Florida Key lime juice and blanketed with premium chocolate chips and special Key lime pie crumbs (New)

Orange Mocha Nitro Cold Brew: Dessert coffee made with locally roasted beans, maple syrup, rich dark chocolate, and delicious Florida oranges (New)

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Florida Sunshine Mango Lager: New seasonal lager on draft from the Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can (New)

Local Florida Mahi Tacos: Tacos served on a flour tortilla, filled with pickled onion and coleslaw, and topped with cilantro crema and fresh cilantro (New)

Jaleo by José Andrés

Ensalada de Sandía y Tomate: Salad made with compressed Florida watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, PX reduction, goat cheese, pistachios, and sherry dressing (New)

Vieras crudas a los cítricos: Thinly sliced scallops dressed with Florida citrus dressing (New)

Gambas Gabardina: Beer-battered Florida Atlantic white shrimp with caper mayonnaise (New)

Pato con Melocotónes y Naranjas: Seared duck breast with sweet peaches and a Valencia orange glaze (New)

Jamón Serrano con Melón: 24-month cured serrano ham with summer melon and sherry dressing (New)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Florida Shrimp Tacos: Florida jerk marinated gulf shrimp, watermelon, avocado, pico de gallo, and jalapeño served on a corn tortilla with a lime

Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned: A classic cocktail with a Florida summer twist

Florida Mule: Florida Cane “Orlando Orange” Vodka, ginger beer, orange juice, and simple syrup

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Buzzin’ Honey Latte: A buzzing combo of espresso, milk, honey, and vanilla syrup topped with cold foam and a special character (New)

Morimoto Asia

Cedar Key Clams “Chow Fun”: Cantonese dish with fresh Cedar Key clams, flat rice noodles, garlic chives, and Chinese black bean sauce (New)

“Banh Gan” Orange Blossom Crème Caramel: Vietnamese crème caramel reimagined with orange segments, sweet cream, and candied zest (New)

Orenji Dreamsicle: Cocktail that blends the flavors of Florida and Japan, made with Absolut Vanilia and citrus-infused Haku vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, orgeat, and Calpico (New)

Paddlefish

Key Lime Pie: Graham cracker crust and torched meringue

Pizza Ponte

Pizza Diavola: Salame Calabrese and chili with local Orlando petal honey (New)

The Polite Pig

Key West Pink Shrimp Ceviche: Shrimp, smoked melon, shishito peppers, and local tomato vinaigrette with a drizzle of hot honey (New)

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Sunshine State of Mind: Sweet orange pudding with whipped cream and an orange butterscotch sauce (New)

The Florida Split: Florida P1 Vodka, Florida local J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, vanilla ice cream, and orange and mango juice (New)

Rainforest Cafe

Malibu Combo: Jerk seasoned mahi mahi topped with red onion and pineapple salsa served alongside Caribbean coconut shrimp with a coconut rum sauce and Caribbean rice (New)

Sailfish Brewing Sunrise City IPA: West coast-style IPA brewed with Columbus, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops, featuring a smooth finish and notes of bitter citrus (New)

Salt & Straw

Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella: Tropical guanabana sherbet swirled with ribbons of dark chocolate Stracciatella with a floral undertone (New)

The Spice and Tea Exchange

Florida Sunshine Tea: Blend of floral and citrus flavors (New) (Available hot or iced)

Splitsville Dining Room

Grilled Key West Pink Shrimp Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette: Spring mix greens, strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomato, parsley, red onions, and feta cheese tossed in strawberry vinaigrette

Key Lime Pie Martini: Florida’s iconic dessert in a glass rimmed with graham cracker crumbs (New)

STK Orlando

Cuban Sandwich: Pulled pork, ham, and cheese with pickles and mustard (New)

Conch Fritters: Conch fritters with a spicy remoulade sauce and lime wedges (New)

Key Lime Bar topped with meringue, lime zest, and toasted coconut (New)

Sunshine Churros

Orange County Creamsicle: Churro rolled in orange sugar topped with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of orange and white toppings (New)

Swirls on the Water

Orange Bird Sundae: DOLE Whip Orange in a vanilla waffle bowl with whipped cream, green sprinkles, and an Orange Bird chocolate decoration (New)

Terralina Crafted Italian

Almare Spritz (New) Classico: Classic Italian spritz flavors of bitter orange, rhubarb, and subtle herbal notes Hugo: Refreshing and bright with elderflower, lemon, and mint Rosa: Notes of grapefruit, bitter herbs, and flowers



T-REX

Blackened Tuna: Tuna seared rare served over cilantro-lime rice with a side of mango, avocado, and heirloom cherry tomato salad (New)

Oyster City Mangrove Pale Ale: Classic pale ale with a malty body and mild hops fermented in mangos for a tropical, fruit-forward flavor

Vivoli il Gelato

Strawberry Shortcake Bombolato: Cake batter gelato, strawberry sauce, and fresh strawberries inside a warm Italian doughnut (New)

Orange Blossom Honey Cannoli: Creamy blend of ricotta and orange blossom honey served in a crispy Italian pastry shell (New)

Wine Bar George— A Restaurant & Bar

Dicuru Burrata: Dicuru burrata paired with tomatoes from The Villages Grown, Belle Glade corn, and Olde Hearth sourdough bread featuring ingredients sourced from Florida (New)

Frozen Old Fashioned: Frozen old fashioned made with DOLE Whip Orange and George Dickel 8-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

YeSake Florida

Fresh Poke Bowl: Fluffy rice, grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mandarin oranges, and tempura crunch topped with a savory roasted sesame sauce (New)

Florida Sunset: A tropical blend of Ozeki Sake, Nigori Sake, Monin Banana, and peach syrups and DOLE Pineapple Juice (New)

Outdoor Bars Throughout Disney Springs

Blood Orange Gin and Tonic: St. Augustine Gin, Tippler’s Orange, blood orange, and tonic water garnished with an orange wedge

Key Lime Margarita: Patrón Silver tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, Key lime juice, and vanilla garnished with a half graham cracker rim (New)